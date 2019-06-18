[SBS Star] NCT LUCAS' Spellbinding Handsomeness Captures Everyone's Heart

K-pop boy group NCT's member LUCAS entered everyone's heart without any warning.On June 17, LUCAS was invited to attend one event held by a luxury brand in Shanghai, China.On this day, LUCAS wore a sleek dark gray suit that made his statuesque appearance stand out.For a more sophisticated look, LUCAS went with a loose slick back hair and put on simple earrings.His chic style certainly did a good job in enhancing his already-handsome face and tall figure.When LUCAS walked in to the event venue, everyone instantly gasped in astonishment at his handsomeness.Until the end of the event, they could not take their eyes off him.Later on when his photos were put up online, his fans had a chance to check out the way he looked.When they encountered LUCAS' beauty, they all went speechless.The only thing they could say was, "Wow.", which they could not help but repeat over and over again.Meanwhile, LUCAS is busy promoting in China as a member of NCT's sub-unit WayV.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'luxor0125' 'Hi990125' 'directkill_kr' 'HK_boy_ExpoHall' Twitter)(SBS Star)