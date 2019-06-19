SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 4 K-pop Stars Who Have Heart-Shaped Lips
People with heart-shaped lips are often considered as more attractive and beautiful than the ones who do not have those features and have a tendency to get people's attention right away.

It is incredibly difficult to find people with this exact lip shape since having a plump and big lip that gets thinner towards the end is almost impossible.

However, there are some celebrities who had this unique lip shape ever since they were little kids and are currently stealing the hearts of their fans with it.

Let's take a look at these four K-pop singers who have the most adorable lips in the world!

1. NAYEON of TWICE
NAYEONNAYEON
2. D.O. of EXO
D.O.D.O.
3. JISOO of BLACKPINK
JISOOJISOO
4. V of BTS
VV
(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'twicetagram' Instagram, Online Community, MBC every1, SBS, 'No6_1230v' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
