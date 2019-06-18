SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] This Is What BTS V Did When JIMIN Forgot to Sing His Part
[SBS Star] This Is What BTS V Did When JIMIN Forgot to Sing His Part

K-pop boy group BTS' V and JIMIN showed off their teamwork in the cutest way possible in the midst of their recent stage performance.

On June 15 and 16, BTS held its fan meeting '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' at Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium, Busan.
BTSFor the special event, the seven members of BTS have prepared their rarely-performed songs including 'Ddaeng', 'Whalien 52', 'Pied Piper', and 'Dimple'.

Especially, ARMYs (BTS' fan club) who attended this year's fan meeting were lucky enough to see the group's 'Dimple' stage for the first time.
JIMINFor the laid-back, slow tempo song, BTS' four vocal members―JIN, JIMIN, V, JUNGKOOK―dazzled the stage with their sultry dance moves.

JIMIN may have been enjoying the performance a little too much though; as he nearly forgot to sing his part.
BTSThat is when V noticed it first and reminded JIMIN with a quick nudge.

Thanks to V, JIMIN immediately sang his line and was seen smiling ear to ear at his own mistake.
JIMIN, VMeanwhile, BTS is scheduled to bring '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' to Seoul this weekend.
 
(Credit= 'BTS_bighit' 'Randomsplashes' 'abridefee0613' 'tensionup_1013' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
