[SBS Star] BTS Members Name One Gift That They Hate to Receive the Most

The members of K-pop boy group BTS revealed their least favorite gift and explained why they hate it so much.Recently, a thread titled, 'One gift that all members of BTS hate the most who often exchange presents with one another' caught the eyes of many.In the post, there were pictures of the members exchanging gifts on various occasions.When they were asked to bring a present under 17 dollars, each one of them brought different items and got all excited to see what others have brought.But after unwrapping SUGA's gift, JIN became furious and screamed, "This is driving me crazy! You've gone too far! What is this? You can't do this to me! I don't need this. I'm not even going to take a look at it."JIN wanted something small, heavy, and shiny but SUGA's gift―his own acrylic stand―not only failed to live up to that expectation, but also seemed totally useless to him.Similar thing happened while playing a game during a live broadcast and the members even did a rock–paper–scissors not to take SUGA's acrylic stand home.V showed an even more hilarious reaction when he got not one but four acrylic stands of SUGA since he said that he is willing to sell all four of them for just a dollar and will gladly pay the shipping charges even if that means he will lose more money.However, JIN and V took SUGA's acrylic stand everywhere once they got it, and took pictures with it whenever SUGA could not make it to events.Upon seeing this post, their fans commented, "Their reactions are priceless lol", "Their lives... It's like watching a sitcom.", "The fans are dying to get them! You should know that it's a privilege!", and many more.