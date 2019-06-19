SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Members Name One Gift That They Hate to Receive the Most
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS Members Name One Gift That They Hate to Receive the Most

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.19 17:00 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Members Name One Gift That They Hate to Receive the Most
The members of K-pop boy group BTS revealed their least favorite gift and explained why they hate it so much.

Recently, a thread titled, 'One gift that all members of BTS hate the most who often exchange presents with one another' caught the eyes of many.

In the post, there were pictures of the members exchanging gifts on various occasions.
BTSWhen they were asked to bring a present under 17 dollars, each one of them brought different items and got all excited to see what others have brought.
BTSBut after unwrapping SUGA's gift, JIN became furious and screamed, "This is driving me crazy! You've gone too far! What is this? You can't do this to me! I don't need this. I'm not even going to take a look at it."
BTSJIN wanted something small, heavy, and shiny but SUGA's gift―his own acrylic stand―not only failed to live up to that expectation, but also seemed totally useless to him.
BTSSimilar thing happened while playing a game during a live broadcast and the members even did a rock–paper–scissors not to take SUGA's acrylic stand home.
BTSV showed an even more hilarious reaction when he got not one but four acrylic stands of SUGA since he said that he is willing to sell all four of them for just a dollar and will gladly pay the shipping charges even if that means he will lose more money.
BTSBTSBTSHowever, JIN and V took SUGA's acrylic stand everywhere once they got it, and took pictures with it whenever SUGA could not make it to events.

Upon seeing this post, their fans commented, "Their reactions are priceless lol", "Their lives... It's like watching a sitcom.", "The fans are dying to get them! You should know that it's a privilege!", and many more.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'BTS' V LIVE, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992