[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Exposes His Well-built Body in the New Movie Stills

Some eye-catching publicity stills of actor Park Seo Jun's upcoming film were unveiled.On June 18, the production team of an upcoming film 'The Divine Fury' shared some images of Park Seo Jun online.The first image was of Park Seo Jun standing inside the MMA (mixed martial arts) cage with his head turned back.Here, Park Seo Jun looks fierce as if he is ready for a fight.It seems like Park Seo Jun worked tremendously hard on building his body in the past couple of months for his role as a MMA fighter, because he looks much more muscular than before.In the next image, Park Seo Jun is standing with clerical clothing in a place that looks like a basement where it gives off somewhat spooky vibes.He is staring at something in front of him, which makes you wonder what is making him frown and clench his fists.'The Divine Fury' is about a MMA champion 'Yong Hoo' (Park Seo Jun) who meets an exorcist 'Priest Ahn' (actor Ahn Sung-ki) one day after losing his father.'Yong Hoo' then discovers the existence of the great evil and tries to fight against it with the priest together.Meanwhile, 'The Divine Fury' is set to be released in July.(Lee Narin, Credit= LOTTE Entertainment)(SBS Star)