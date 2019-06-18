SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IZ*ONE's Agency Warns Obsessive Fans Invading the Members' Privacy & Safety
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] IZ*ONE's Agency Warns Obsessive Fans Invading the Members' Privacy & Safety

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.18 10:41 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IZ*ONEs Agency Warns Obsessive Fans Invading the Members Privacy & Safety
K-pop girl group IZ*ONE's agency has shared a firm warning against obsessive fans' inappropriate actions that threaten the safety and privacy of the members.

On June 17, IZ*ONE's management agency Off The Record Entertainment posted a notice on the group's official fan community.

The post urged fans to refrain from violating the members in inappropriate ways, and that they will take strong legal action against them.
IZ*ONEThe full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is Off The Record Entertainment.

First of all, we thank the fans who show their love and support for IZ*ONE.

This is an announcement regarding ongoing problems with disorder at the airport and violation of privacy of the members of IZ*ONE.

[Regarding disorder at the airport]
1. Interfering the movements of the artists and general public, such as taking close-up pictures, attempting physical contact or conversation, on the route of departure and arrival at the domestic/international airport entry and exit.
2. Taking photos or videos during the flight, in duty free shops, airport lounges, immigration, all security points and gates at the airport, baggage claim, etc.
3. Any actions that may cause harm to the artists, agency staff members, local staff, and security guard teams that accompanying the artists.
4. Handling gifts and letters to artists both inside and outside the airport.

[Regarding privacy]
1. Wandering around the dorm or hotel to wait for or follow the artists.
2. Asking the location of the artists' accommodation through the building's security office, etc.
3. Taking photos or videos secretly at the hotel or asking for photos from the artists.
IZ*ONEDue to the actions mentioned above, the artists feel threat to their safety, and they have been experiencing mental and physical distress.

In the case that such incidents continue to occur after the notice, we will take actions including confiscation of cameras and deletion of data will be taken, and we will not take responsibility for any equipment damages or loss that may result.

We ask for the fans' cooperation in order to prevent future problems regarding airport disorder and violation of privacy. Thank you.

(Credit= Off The Record Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992