[SBS Star] IZ*ONE's Agency Warns Obsessive Fans Invading the Members' Privacy & Safety

K-pop girl group IZ*ONE's agency has shared a firm warning against obsessive fans' inappropriate actions that threaten the safety and privacy of the members.On June 17, IZ*ONE's management agency Off The Record Entertainment posted a notice on the group's official fan community.The post urged fans to refrain from violating the members in inappropriate ways, and that they will take strong legal action against them.The full statement is as follows:Hello, this is Off The Record Entertainment.First of all, we thank the fans who show their love and support for IZ*ONE.This is an announcement regarding ongoing problems with disorder at the airport and violation of privacy of the members of IZ*ONE.[Regarding disorder at the airport]1. Interfering the movements of the artists and general public, such as taking close-up pictures, attempting physical contact or conversation, on the route of departure and arrival at the domestic/international airport entry and exit.2. Taking photos or videos during the flight, in duty free shops, airport lounges, immigration, all security points and gates at the airport, baggage claim, etc.3. Any actions that may cause harm to the artists, agency staff members, local staff, and security guard teams that accompanying the artists.4. Handling gifts and letters to artists both inside and outside the airport.[Regarding privacy]1. Wandering around the dorm or hotel to wait for or follow the artists.2. Asking the location of the artists' accommodation through the building's security office, etc.3. Taking photos or videos secretly at the hotel or asking for photos from the artists.Due to the actions mentioned above, the artists feel threat to their safety, and they have been experiencing mental and physical distress.In the case that such incidents continue to occur after the notice, we will take actions including confiscation of cameras and deletion of data will be taken, and we will not take responsibility for any equipment damages or loss that may result.We ask for the fans' cooperation in order to prevent future problems regarding airport disorder and violation of privacy. Thank you.(Credit= Off The Record Entertainment)(SBS Star)