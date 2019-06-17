[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum & BTS V Spotted Hanging Out at a Coffee Shop in Busan

Actor Park Bo Gum and V of K-pop boy group BTS were spotted hanging out at a coffee shop in Busan.On June 14, one coffee shop owner in Busan shared a post on her social media.Along with a photo of an autograph, this person excitedly wrote, "Park Bo Gum and V came to my coffee shop today. I couldn't believe it at first. I was like, 'Are they really the two stars that I like?' I feel like I won a lottery today."She continued, "They were both really kind and handsome. I could see why they were so popular around the world. They ordered some chamoe (Korean melon) juice and pretty much just down the drink."She added, "My cat, who always sits around the coffee shop, was actually luckier than I was though. Park Bo Gum and V took photos and played with the cat. They also gave my cat some snacks. I'm jealous! Anyway, thank you for stopping by my coffee shop!"All members of BTS was in Busan for their fan meeting '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' that went on from June 15 to 16, and Park Bo Gum was filming his upcoming movie in Busan.It is assumed they squeezed in their mini gathering in between their busy schedule.Not long after the coffee shop owner shared the post, it rapidly spread to Park Bo Gum and V's fans.As soon as they saw the post, they commented, "Oh, I really ship this friendship!", "I'm jealous of the cat as well!", "Just imagine these two chatting and playing with a cat at a coffee shop. Doesn't it just warm your heart?", and so on.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)