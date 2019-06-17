SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE JEONGYEON Loses Her Dog & Cries at the Group's Concert
[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE JEONGYEON Loses Her Dog & Cries at the Group's Concert

K-pop girl group TWICE's member JEONGYEON cried at the group's concert after losing her dog.

On June 15, TWICE held a concert 'TWICELIGHTS' as part of its ongoing world tour in Bangkok, Thailand.

During the time when the members of TWICE were standing around to sing a slow song, fans noticed JEONGYEON's eyes tearing up.

A few moments later, JEONGYEON started crying and sobbing, which made a lot of fans concerned.
 
After the concert, fans discovered the reason behind her tears.

JEONGYEON's sister actress Gong Seung-yeon shared a heartbreaking post about their family dog 'Ppo-song' on her social media.

Gong Seung-yeon wrote, "Our beloved Ppo-song departed this life on June 13. I would like to thank everyone who prayed for Ppo-song."

Then, Gong Seung-yeon delivered a message to Ppo-song, "About a year ago, you became unwell. Thank you for staying so strong for the past year. I hope you are healthy over there."

She continued, "Thank you for coming to our family and know that you made us very happy. We will never forget you, Ppo-song. Love you. See you again."JEONGYEONBack on June 13, TWICE members left Korea to Thailand without JEONGYEON.

JEONGYEON headed to Thailand on the following day.

Now that all the mysteries have been solved, fans are flooding social media with hashtags such as '#StayStrongJEONGYEON', '#CheerUpJEONGYEON', #WeLoveYouJEONGYEON', and more to show their support to JEONGYEON.JEONGYEON(Lee Narin, Credit= 'PhusitCokeZaa' 'tontarn44' Twitter, '0seungyeon ' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
