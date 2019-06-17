SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO's New Light Stick Features One Option that All K-pop Fans Have Dreamed of
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO's New Light Stick Features One Option that All K-pop Fans Have Dreamed of

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.17 16:39 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXOs New Light Stick Features One Option that All K-pop Fans Have Dreamed of
The third version of K-pop boy group EXO's official light stick went viral for its one feature that all K-pop fans have always dreamed of.

Recently, EXO's management agency SM Entertainment unveiled the design and details of the group's newest light stick.
EXO official light stickWhile the design itself is just a slight upgrade of the first and second versions of Eridibong(EXO official light stick's nickname), one option that will be added to the third version made EXO's fans gasp in surprise.
EXO official light stickEXO official light stickUnlike the first and second generation Eridibong, the third one gets an option of a battery pack which is rechargeable so that fans do not have go through the hassle of buying and replacing batteries all the time.

To this, EXO-L(EXO's fan club)'s commented, "After all this time. Finally!", "But still we have to purchase it separately.", "Just take my money. I need this in my life.", "Goodbye, numerous AAA batteries!", and more.
EXO posterMeanwhile, EXO is scheduled to hold its concert 'EXO PLANET#5 - EXplOration' on July 19 to 21 and July 26 to 28 at KSPO Dome, Seoul.

(Credit= SMTOWN & STORE Official Website, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992