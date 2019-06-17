[SBS Star] EXO's New Light Stick Features One Option that All K-pop Fans Have Dreamed of

The third version of K-pop boy group EXO's official light stick went viral for its one feature that all K-pop fans have always dreamed of.Recently, EXO's management agency SM Entertainment unveiled the design and details of the group's newest light stick.While the design itself is just a slight upgrade of the first and second versions of Eridibong(EXO official light stick's nickname), one option that will be added to the third version made EXO's fans gasp in surprise.Unlike the first and second generation Eridibong, the third one gets an option of a battery pack which is rechargeable so that fans do not have go through the hassle of buying and replacing batteries all the time.To this, EXO-L(EXO's fan club)'s commented, "After all this time. Finally!", "But still we have to purchase it separately.", "Just take my money. I need this in my life.", "Goodbye, numerous AAA batteries!", and more.Meanwhile, EXO is scheduled to hold its concert 'EXO PLANET#5 - EXplOration' on July 19 to 21 and July 26 to 28 at KSPO Dome, Seoul.(Credit= SMTOWN & STORE Official Website, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)