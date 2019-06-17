[SBS Star] IU Revealed to Have Purchased a Mansion Last Year

Singer/actress IU's smart real estate purchases wowed real estate experts.According to JoongAng Ilbo's report on June 17, IU purchased a building in Gwacheon-si at 4.6 billion won and a house in Yangpyeong-gun at 3 billion won last year (approximately 3.9 million / 2.5 million dollars).IU purchased a two-story house in Yangpyeong-gun at 2.2 billion won first, and she purchased additional land surrounding the property at 800 million won.According to her agency, IU had purchased the house and its surrounding area in order to use for her/her family's weekend getaways.IU's agency Kakao M stated, "IU purchased the house in order to take some rest comfortably on the weekends with her family, including her grandmother."Numerous celebrities are known to own houses in Yangpyeong-gun, as it is known for its fresh air, clean water, and manageable distance to Gangnam-gu, Seoul.Real estate experts praised IU's understanding of the real estate market despite her young age.Meanwhile, IU is set to make her drama comeback with tvN's upcoming Saturday-Sunday drama 'Hotel Del Luna' on July 13.(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram)(SBS Star)