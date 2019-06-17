[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul Tells What He Sees in a Woman the Most

Actor Kang Ha Neul revealed what he looks for in a woman the most.On June 14, KBS' television show 'Entertainment Weekly' aired an episode where Kang Ha Neul is seen having a brief interview.During the talk, one of the hosts Shin Hyun Joon asked Kang Ha Neul about his role in his upcoming romantic comedy drama 'When Camellia Blooms' (literal translation).Shin Hyun Joon said, "Your character has a pure heart filled with love, right? Do you think you are similar to him in any way?"Kang Ha Neul shyly laughed and answered, "Well, I don't know. I am the kind of guy who likes to show my feelings though whether that is to my family, friends, or lover."After listening to his answer, Shin Hyun Joon asked, "You probably had been asked this question a lot in the past, but not too much anymore as you are older. I still want to ask you this question. What type of woman do you like?"Kang Ha Neul responded, "This might sound a little strange though. Since when I was young, I've always liked a woman who is nice to a taxi driver."He continued, "I feel like I can tell how she generally treats others when I see how she treats a taxi driver. I guess it means I think highly of women who have a good personality."Meanwhile, 'When Camellia Blooms' just began shooting the other day and is expected to start broadcasting in September.(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Entertainment Weekly)(SBS Star)