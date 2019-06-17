SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul Tells What He Sees in a Woman the Most
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul Tells What He Sees in a Woman the Most

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.17 15:31 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul Tells What He Sees in a Woman the Most
Actor Kang Ha Neul revealed what he looks for in a woman the most.

On June 14, KBS' television show 'Entertainment Weekly' aired an episode where Kang Ha Neul is seen having a brief interview.

During the talk, one of the hosts Shin Hyun Joon asked Kang Ha Neul about his role in his upcoming romantic comedy drama 'When Camellia Blooms' (literal translation).Kang Ha NeulShin Hyun Joon said, "Your character has a pure heart filled with love, right? Do you think you are similar to him in any way?"

Kang Ha Neul shyly laughed and answered, "Well, I don't know. I am the kind of guy who likes to show my feelings though whether that is to my family, friends, or lover."

After listening to his answer, Shin Hyun Joon asked, "You probably had been asked this question a lot in the past, but not too much anymore as you are older. I still want to ask you this question. What type of woman do you like?"Kang Ha NeulKang Ha Neul responded, "This might sound a little strange though. Since when I was young, I've always liked a woman who is nice to a taxi driver."

He continued, "I feel like I can tell how she generally treats others when I see how she treats a taxi driver. I guess it means I think highly of women who have a good personality."Kang Ha NeulMeanwhile, 'When Camellia Blooms' just began shooting the other day and is expected to start broadcasting in September.

(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Entertainment Weekly)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992