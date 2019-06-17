[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Flaunts His Prince-like Beauty in His New Drama Stills

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo completely transformed himself into the prince of Joseon Dynasty for his upcoming historical romance drama.On June 17, the production team of MBC's new drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' (literal translation) dropped a new publicity stills of the drama's male lead Cha Eun-woo.Cha Eun-woo took the role of a lonely prince 'Yi Rim' in the drama, whose existence itself is a top secret of the palace.'Yi Rim' grew up lonely and cut off from the rest of the world, secluded in a place where no one would find him.The prince lives a double life as a famous romance novelist 'Mae-hwa', as writing is the only thing that allows him to communicate with the outside world.Even though only a few people in the palace know him as a prince, he is a famous writer that his pen name is known by everyone in the kingdom.The production team explained Cha Eun-woo's character, "'Yi Rim' appears to be a charming prince who wants for nothing, but he is a character who suffers from pain and loneliness."Meanwhile, the drama is scheduled to premiere on July 17.(Credit= MBC New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong)(SBS Star)