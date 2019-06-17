SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Flaunts His Prince-like Beauty in His New Drama Stills
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Flaunts His Prince-like Beauty in His New Drama Stills

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.17 14:57 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Flaunts His Prince-like Beauty in His New Drama Stills
K-pop boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo completely transformed himself into the prince of Joseon Dynasty for his upcoming historical romance drama.

On June 17, the production team of MBC's new drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' (literal translation) dropped a new publicity stills of the drama's male lead Cha Eun-woo.
Cha Eun-wooCha Eun-wooCha Eun-woo took the role of a lonely prince 'Yi Rim' in the drama, whose existence itself is a top secret of the palace. 

'Yi Rim' grew up lonely and cut off from the rest of the world, secluded in a place where no one would find him.
Cha Eun-wooCha Eun-wooThe prince lives a double life as a famous romance novelist 'Mae-hwa', as writing is the only thing that allows him to communicate with the outside world.

Even though only a few people in the palace know him as a prince, he is a famous writer that his pen name is known by everyone in the kingdom.
Cha Eun-wooThe production team explained Cha Eun-woo's character, "'Yi Rim' appears to be a charming prince who wants for nothing, but he is a character who suffers from pain and loneliness."

Meanwhile, the drama is scheduled to premiere on July 17.

(Credit= MBC New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992