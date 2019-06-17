SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: One Songwriter Releases a Guide Track of IU's 'Gloomy Clock' with JONGHYUN's Voice
[SBS Star] VIDEO: One Songwriter Releases a Guide Track of IU's 'Gloomy Clock' with JONGHYUN's Voice

작성 2019.06.17 14:26
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: One Songwriter Releases a Guide Track of IUs Gloomy Clock with JONGHYUNs Voice
A different version of K-pop artist IU's song 'Gloomy Clock' (literal translation) with K-pop boy group SHINee's late member JONGHYUN's voice was unveiled.

On June 16, a songwriter and also a close friend of JONGHYUN shared a post online.JONGHYUNThe post was of a photo of JONGHYUN with familiar music playing in the background.

It turned out it was JONGHYUN's guide track of 'Gloomy Clock'.

As it was a guide track, it sounded slightly different from the version by IU.

The unique vibes that JONGHYUN's guide track give off certainly made everyone smile.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

우울시계 처음만들 때 난 눈치가없었고... 지금은 나도 우울하네 #우울시계

JunHyeok [J.O](@funkyjh2)님의 공유 게시물님,


Released in 2013 as one of the tracks in IU's album 'Modern Times', 'Gloomy Clock' was composed and written by JONGHYUN.

IU and JONGHYUN said to have talked a lot about how and where they were going to take the song until they completed it.

In the lyrics, JONGHYUN talked about feeling depressed all day without any specific reason.
JONGHYUNOn December 18, 2017, JONGHYUN fell unconscious inside one residence complex in Seoul after attempting to take his own life.

He was immediately taken to the hospital, but JONGHYUN left the world at the age of 27 in the end. 

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'funkyjh2' 'jonghyun.948' Instagram, MBC FM4U Blue Night)

(SBS Star)       
