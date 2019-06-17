SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Running Man' Cast Members' Hilarious Transformation with the 'Baby' Filter
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Running Man' Cast Members' Hilarious Transformation with the 'Baby' Filter

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.17 14:03 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Running Man Cast Members Hilarious Transformation with the Baby Filter
The cast members of SBS' television show 'Running Man' teased each other while trying out the popular 'baby' filter themselves.

On June 16 episode of 'Running Man', Ji Suk-jin mentioned that comedian Cho Se Ho had recently posted a photo of Yu Jae Seok using the 'baby' filter.
Running ManUpon seeing the photo, HAHA said, "Oh my! It's his mother! Yu Jae Seok's mother looks exactly like this!"
Running ManThen Yu Jae Seok suggested Ji Suk-jin to try out their filter for himself, and commented, "That's surprising. It's a baby filter, but this just looks like regular Ji Suk-jin."

Song Ji Hyo agreed, "This is just him!", while Lee Kwang Soo said, "What kind of baby looks this old?"
Running ManKim Jong-kook was reluctant to give a try, but the result made everyone burst into laughter.

Yoo Jae Seok said, "This baby looks like he would be really good at fighting," and Lee Kwang Soo added, "He looks really mean even though he is just a baby."
Running ManYou can watch the 'Running Man' cast members testing out the 'baby' filter in the video below.
 

(Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992