[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Running Man' Cast Members' Hilarious Transformation with the 'Baby' Filter

The cast members of SBS' television show 'Running Man' teased each other while trying out the popular 'baby' filter themselves.On June 16 episode of 'Running Man', Ji Suk-jin mentioned that comedian Cho Se Ho had recently posted a photo of Yu Jae Seok using the 'baby' filter.Upon seeing the photo, HAHA said, "Oh my! It's his mother! Yu Jae Seok's mother looks exactly like this!"Then Yu Jae Seok suggested Ji Suk-jin to try out their filter for himself, and commented, "That's surprising. It's a baby filter, but this just looks like regular Ji Suk-jin."Song Ji Hyo agreed, "This is just him!", while Lee Kwang Soo said, "What kind of baby looks this old?"Kim Jong-kook was reluctant to give a try, but the result made everyone burst into laughter.Yoo Jae Seok said, "This baby looks like he would be really good at fighting," and Lee Kwang Soo added, "He looks really mean even though he is just a baby."You can watch the 'Running Man' cast members testing out the 'baby' filter in the video below.(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)