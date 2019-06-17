[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Shows off His Incredible Core Strength

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN wowed everyone with his amazing back strength.Recently, one fan compiled the clips of JIMIN that well-show his unbelievable core strength and shared them online.In the post, JIMIN was doing various stunts that one can never do if they do not have a perfect control of their body.JIMIN was able to spin in the air without any wires or tools attached to his body and always stuck the landing like a professional gymnast.Also, his strong core strength allowed him to pull off one of the toughest tricks in Taekwondo, a Korean martial art without any difficulty and made him shine even brighter on stage.Neo's stunt from the movie 'The Matrix' is known as the ultimate skill that requires days and weeks of practice, but it seems like it was just a cakewalk for JIMIN since he went even lower than Neo did in the film.Another gift that his amazing back strength has given him is his beautiful posture which makes him stand out the most while performing on stage.After seeing these clips of JIMIN, his fans commented, "I love what I'm seeing right now but it looks kind of dangerous.", "This makes me want to go to the gym so bad.", "What would it feel like to have a body like that?", and so on.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume its stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' on July 6 with the concert in Osaka, Japan.(Kang Eunbee, Credit = Online Community, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)