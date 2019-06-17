[SBS Star] Taeyeon Confesses She Has Depression & Been Taking Antidepressants Recently

Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation revealed that she is currently battling depression.On June 16, Taeyeon took time answering some questions via her social media.During the conversation when one fan said, "Please know that it's okay that you haven't shared any posts on your social media recently. I'm just happy that you are letting me know how you are this way."Taeyeon told this fan, "I haven't been feeling too well lately. Hope you understand why I had to stop posting on social media. Thank you and I'm sorry."A few moments later, one hater left a sarcastic comment, "Do you have bipolar disorder or something? Tut-tut."Instead of ignoring the hate comment, Taeyeon decided to respond to this hater.She said, "No, I actually have depression. I have been taking antidepressants and trying my best to overcome it."She continued, "Whatever I have, you shouldn't disrespect anyone with bipolar disorder or depression like that. Have some respect for us. We have mental problems."After that, Taeyeon commented on a fan who sent her a virtual hug.Taeyeon said, "I wanted to speak to you guys today, because I needed some good energy. I will be fine. Sorry for making you worry. I'll take better care of myself. Dear all my fans who only deserves the best, thank you so much."Meanwhile, Taeyeon's first Japanese mini album 'VOICE' was released in Korea on May 13.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'taeyeon_ss' Instagram)(SBS Star)