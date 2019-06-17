SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Blocks Calls from an Obsessive Fan During His Live Broadcast
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS received phone calls from an obsessive fan during his live broadcast.

On June 17, JUNGKOOK sat down for a live broadcast after BTS' '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' held in Busan.
JUNGKOOKDuring the live broadcast, JUNGKOOK received an unexpected call from an obsessive fan.

When received the call, JUNGKOOK did not remain silent but told his fans about the 'sasaeng' (obsessive fan) issue.
JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOK said, "This is a call from one of the fans. It says, 'You're doing a live broadcast, and I called just to check.'"

He continued, "What I do is, I immediately block such calls. I actually get a lot of calls from sasaeng fans." 
JUNGKOOKUpon seeing JUNGKOOK's way of handling the situation, fans commented, "Stop invading his privacy! This is so wrong.", "Good job JUNGKOOK! We all should ignore such attention seekers.", and more.
 
Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to bring '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' to KSPO Dome, Seoul this weekend.

(Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE)

(SBS Star) 
