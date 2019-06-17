[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Blocks Calls from an Obsessive Fan During His Live Broadcast

jungkook received a call from a sasaeng in the middle of his vlive & admitted that he gets a lot of phone calls from “sasaeng FANS” but block them right away. this is the first time bts has ever called them out, i hope y’all know he hates your saesang ass pic.twitter.com/qKhwhtBOom — ♡ (@jjk_widoww2) 2019년 6월 16일

JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS received phone calls from an obsessive fan during his live broadcast.On June 17, JUNGKOOK sat down for a live broadcast after BTS' '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' held in Busan.During the live broadcast, JUNGKOOK received an unexpected call from an obsessive fan.When received the call, JUNGKOOK did not remain silent but told his fans about the 'sasaeng' (obsessive fan) issue.JUNGKOOK said, "This is a call from one of the fans. It says, 'You're doing a live broadcast, and I called just to check.'"He continued, "What I do is, I immediately block such calls. I actually get a lot of calls from sasaeng fans."Upon seeing JUNGKOOK's way of handling the situation, fans commented, "Stop invading his privacy! This is so wrong.", "Good job JUNGKOOK! We all should ignore such attention seekers.", and more.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to bring '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' to KSPO Dome, Seoul this weekend.(Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE)(SBS Star)