[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Impresses Everyone with His Amazing Rap Skills
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Impresses Everyone with His Amazing Rap Skills

작성 2019.06.17
K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK made his fellow members and fans very proud by flaunting his jaw-dropping rap skills at the group's recent fan meeting.

On June 15, BTS held its fan meeting '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' at Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium, Busan.
BTSOn this day, the members performed many of their hit songs and prepared various events to interact with them on a better level.
BTSDuring RM, SUGA, and J-HOPE's performance of 'Ddaeng', RM let JUNGKOOK take over some of his part and gave him an opportunity to show off his incredible rap skills in front of everyone which he probably honed for years.

All the fans at the site were in awe of what they just witnessed since JUNGKOOK not only pulled off RM's part so perfectly, but also succeeded in turning it into his own track by adding a few personal touches.
BTSAfter watching this mind-blowing stage which proved that JUNGKOOK is so much more than just a handsome and talented vocalist/dancer, many of his fans were once again able to realize how he got the title 'Golden Maknae'.
BTSRM, SUGA, and J-HOPE who wrote and originally sang the song stood behind JUNGKOOK and smiled like a proud mother while watching him dominate the stage with his intense rapping.
 
The fans who observed JUNGKOOK's amazing transformation commented, "Singing, dancing, and now rapping? Is there a thing that he cannot do?", "He truly deserves the title 'Golden Maknae'.", "Now that's a nice little surprise. Definitely want more of this!", and many more.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= '__jnjk2115' 'sequence_jk' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
