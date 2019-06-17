[SBS Star] So Jisub Purchases Home for Marriage Preparations?

Actor So Jisub's management agency has responded to rumors that he purchased a luxurious apartment complex to prepare for marriage with his girlfriend Jo Eun Jung.On June 15, it was reported that So Jisub has become the owner of Hannam The Hill, one of the most expensive apartments in Seoul.The unit that So Jisub purchased in cash was reportedly priced at 6.1 billion won (approximately 5.1 million dollars).The neighborhood's real estate agent told media, "I know that So Jisub was looking at houses with the woman who is known as the person he will marry. Most real estate agents think he bought the house as the couple's home."Following the report, So Jisub's agency 51K explained, "It is true that So Jisub bought an apartment unit located in Hannam-dong for residential purposes. He will be moving soon."The agency clarified, "However, it was not purchased as part of marriage preparations. So Jisub had to move out of his current place, and he decided to move into the neighborhood while looking for a new house."Lastly, 51K stated, "So Jisub continues to date (Jo Eun Jung) seriously, but it is too early to discuss marriage."Meanwhile, So Jisub confirmed his relationship with Jo Eun Jung last month.(Credit= Hannam The Hill Official Website, SBS funE, SBS Han Bam)(SBS Star)