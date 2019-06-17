SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK Smiles After Having Some Food & Drinks Sent by Yeo Jin Goo
Actor Yeo Jin Goo brightened up JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS' day by surprising him with a snack truck.

On June 16, JUNGKOOK took his group's social media to thank Yeo Jin Goo for sending him a snack truck.JUNGKOOKThe pictures showed JUNGKOOK standing in front of a snack truck loaded with hot dogs, fruits, and drinks.

He was also seen holding a hot dog in his hand and sipping a cold drink, where he looks very pleased.JUNGKOOKNext to the snack truck, there was a large panel that says, "From JG to JK. Sending my love and support to BTS' golden maknae JUNGKOOK! From Yeo Jin Goo."

Along with these photos, JUNGKOOK wrote, "How did you know that I liked hot dogs? Thank you, I really enjoyed having them. #JGJK"JUNGKOOKOn this day, BTS held its fan meeting '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' at Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium, Busan and it seems like Yeo Jin Goo wanted to show JUNGKOOK his support.JUNGKOOKBack in April, JUNGKOOK sent a snack truck to Yeo Jin Goo's drama set as well.

At that time, JUNGKOOK sent him some pizza and drinks.Yeo Jin GooIt was previously revealed that Yeo Jin Goo and JUNGKOOK quickly became close to each other, as they were both born in the same year―1997.

At that time, Yeo Jin Goo said, "We like to just chat about random stuff while hanging out at a cafe. We also go watch a movie together."Yeo Jin GooMeanwhile, Yeo Jon Goo's new drama 'Hotel Del Luna' is scheduled to air its first episode on July 13 and BTS is planned to resume '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' at KSPO Dome, Seoul this weekend.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'bts_twt' Twitter, 'yeojin9oo' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
