[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE MOMO Shares a New Dance Video with Her Sister

MOMO of K-pop girl group TWICE dropped a new dance video featuring a very special guest―her one and only sister!On June 13, MOMO took her group's official social media account to share a new video with her fans.Along with the video, MOMO wrote, "During this break, I choreographed and recorded a video with my older sister Hana for fun."In the video, MOMO and her older sister Hirai Hana show off their amazing dance moves and perfectly-synchronized teamwork to Imagine Dragons' 'Believer'.While MOMO is known to be the main dancer of TWICE, Hirai Hana is also a great dancer who is also a professional dance crew member as well as a dance teacher.You can watch MOMO and her sister's amazing dance moves below.(Credit= 'twicetagram' 'banghana' Instagram)(SBS Star)