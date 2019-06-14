SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE MOMO Shares a New Dance Video with Her Sister
MOMO of K-pop girl group TWICE dropped a new dance video featuring a very special guest―her one and only sister!

On June 13, MOMO took her group's official social media account to share a new video with her fans.
MOMO and her sisterAlong with the video, MOMO wrote, "During this break, I choreographed and recorded a video with my older sister Hana for fun."

In the video, MOMO and her older sister Hirai Hana show off their amazing dance moves and perfectly-synchronized teamwork to Imagine Dragons' 'Believer'.
MOMO and her sisterWhile MOMO is known to be the main dancer of TWICE, Hirai Hana is also a great dancer who is also a professional dance crew member as well as a dance teacher.
MOMO and her sisterYou can watch MOMO and her sister's amazing dance moves below.
 

(Credit= 'twicetagram' 'banghana' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992