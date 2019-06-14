[SBS Star] 10 Stars Whose Siblings Also Entered the Korean Entertainment Industry

Do you have a sibling? Do you share the same interests as them?
Even if you do, that does not necessarily mean that you are going to pursue the same career path as them, right?
There are some K-pop stars who happened to have a common interest in entertainment that they ended up landing a job in the same industry.
Here are some siblings in the Korean entertainment industry you may or may not know already!
1. DARA & THUNDER
2. MINO of WINNER & DANAH
3. Krystal of f(x) & Jessica
4. Gong Seung-yeon & JEONGYEON of TWICE
5. Gong Myoung & DOYOUNG of NCT
6. JOO & Jung Ilhoon of BTOB
7. DAE YEOL of GOLDEN CHILD & Sung Yeol of INFINITE
8. RINA of WANNA.B & Minah of Girl's Day
9. I & BARO
10. XION of ONEUS & Dong Myeong of ONEWE
(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'daraxxi' 'ilhoonmj' 'baroganatanatda' '0seungyeon' 'jessica.syj'Instagram, 'official_ONEUS' Twitter)
(SBS Star)