[SBS Star] 10 Stars Whose Siblings Also Entered the Korean Entertainment Industry

Do you have a sibling? Do you share the same interests as them?Even if you do, that does not necessarily mean that you are going to pursue the same career path as them, right?There are some K-pop stars who happened to have a common interest in entertainment that they ended up landing a job in the same industry.Here are some siblings in the Korean entertainment industry you may or may not know already!(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'daraxxi' 'ilhoonmj' 'baroganatanatda' '0seungyeon' 'jessica.syj'Instagram, 'official_ONEUS' Twitter)(SBS Star)