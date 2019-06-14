SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 10 Stars Whose Siblings Also Entered the Korean Entertainment Industry
[SBS Star] 10 Stars Whose Siblings Also Entered the Korean Entertainment Industry

작성 2019.06.14
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 10 Stars Whose Siblings Also Entered the Korean Entertainment Industry
Do you have a sibling? Do you share the same interests as them?

Even if you do, that does not necessarily mean that you are going to pursue the same career path as them, right?

There are some K-pop stars who happened to have a common interest in entertainment that they ended up landing a job in the same industry.

Here are some siblings in the Korean entertainment industry you may or may not know already!

1. DARA & THUNDER
Korean stars2. MINO of WINNER & DANAH
Korean stars3. Krystal of f(x) & Jessica
Korean stars4. Gong Seung-yeon & JEONGYEON of TWICE
Korean stars5. Gong Myoung & DOYOUNG of NCT
Korean stars6. JOO & Jung Ilhoon of BTOB
Korean stars7. DAE YEOL of GOLDEN CHILD & Sung Yeol of INFINITE
Korean stars8. RINA of WANNA.B & Minah of Girl's Day
Korean stars9. I & BARO
Korean stars10. XION of ONEUS & Dong Myeong of ONEWE
(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'daraxxi' 'ilhoonmj' 'baroganatanatda' '0seungyeon' 'jessica.syj'Instagram, 'official_ONEUS' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
