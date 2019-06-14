[SBS Star] Prosecution Seeks 1.5-year of Prison Sentence for Park Yu Chun

The prosecutors requested a year and six months in prison with a fine for K-pop boy group JYJ's member Park Yu Chun.On June 14, the first court hearing for Park Yu Chun on charges of illegal drug use took place at Suwon District Court, Suwon.During the hearing, prosecution requested a sentence of one year and six months of imprisonment as well as a fine of 1.4 million won (approximately 1,181 dollars) for Park Yu Chun.They also requested that in the case the court decided to defer Park's arrest with a probation, Park Yu Chun would require protective supervision and rehabilitation.Park Yu Chun's legal representative stated, "The defendant admits to all charges and is deeply reflecting on his actions. He cannot hide his feelings of misery and embarrassment."The lawyer requested the court to take Park Yu Chun's family situation and the lack of any other history on his criminal record into consideration.Meanwhile, Park Yu Chun was on charges of injecting an illicit drug on six different occasions between September and October 2018 with his ex-fiancée.Park Yu Chun's final trial is scheduled to take place on July 2.(SBS Star)