SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Hilariously Swaps Concept for 'BTS 2019 FESTA' Photos
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS Hilariously Swaps Concept for 'BTS 2019 FESTA' Photos

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.14 15:28 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Hilariously Swaps Concept for BTS 2019 FESTA Photos
K-pop boy group BTS shared a new batch of its annual family portraits, but this time, it was not something that ARMYs (BTS' fan club) would ever imagined.

In celebration of BTS' 6th debut anniversary on June 13, BTS dropped new photos on its official social media account.
BTSAs part of its annual 'BTS FESTA', BTS has been sharing fresh contents as a gift for its fans―and this has included family portraits with the members showcasing their individual concepts for solo releases.

The newly-released 'FAMILY PORTRAIT SPECIAL' photos featured the seven members swapping their own universe with fun gestures and facial expressions.

You can take a look at some of the photos below:
BTSBTSBTSBTSBTSBTS(Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992