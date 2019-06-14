[SBS Star] BTS Hilariously Swaps Concept for 'BTS 2019 FESTA' Photos

K-pop boy group BTS shared a new batch of its annual family portraits, but this time, it was not something that ARMYs (BTS' fan club) would ever imagined.In celebration of BTS' 6th debut anniversary on June 13, BTS dropped new photos on its official social media account.As part of its annual 'BTS FESTA', BTS has been sharing fresh contents as a gift for its fans―and this has included family portraits with the members showcasing their individual concepts for solo releases.The newly-released 'FAMILY PORTRAIT SPECIAL' photos featured the seven members swapping their own universe with fun gestures and facial expressions.You can take a look at some of the photos below:(Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)