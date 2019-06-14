[SBS Star] Kang Daniel's New Company Receives Thousands of Applicants for Their Job Openings

Thousands of people have applied for the one-man agency that Kang Daniel of disbanded project group Wanna One has recently established.On June 12, Kang Daniel's new agency KONNECT Entertainment opened recruitment for various job positions.Through the first public recruitment, the agency will recruit a total of 11 positions including manager, publicist, content marketer, content creator, business support, global business, and more.As soon as the announcement was posted, it climbed to #1 of the top 100 on the job-seeking website.Then in less than two days since the opening, more than 1,800 people have applied for the positions.Earlier on June 10, Kang Daniel announced that he founded KONNECT Entertainment to prepare for his solo debut.He personally delivered the news to his fans through a live broadcast that he held a day before, drumming up anticipation towards his future activities as a solo artist.(Credit= JOBKOREA, SBS funE, 'daniel.k.here' Instagram)(SBS Star)