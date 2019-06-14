SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE Goes to Her Old School in Melbourne to See Her Teacher
SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE Goes to Her Old School in Melbourne to See Her Teacher

작성 2019.06.14
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member ROSÉ visited a teacher in her old school in Melbourne while she was in the area for the group's concert.

On June 13, BLACKPINK's world tour 'IN YOUR AREA' took place at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia.BLACKPINKA day before the group's concert was held, ROSÉ said to have visited her old school.

One K-pop fan shared this news on her social media along with two pictures.

The first picture was of her phone case with ROSÉ's autograph and her name beside a heart on top.BLACKPINKThe second picture showed BLACKPINK's latest album 'KILL THIS LOVE' also with ROSÉ's autograph and one of her teachers' name beside a heart on top.

ROSÉ had written a sweet message at the bottom as well; it said, "My favorite Japanese teacher. Thank you for everything."BLACKPINKThe fan excitedly wrote, "Oh my! ROSÉ as in ROSÉ from BLACKPINK visited my class today! I still can't believe it. It turned out she used to attend our school. She gave my Japanese teacher Ms Colley a signed album. She said she was her favorite teacher when she was here."

The fan continued, "I got to spend like an hour and a half with ROSÉ. She was really sweet. A little awkward in a way, but very cute!"

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is scheduled to resume 'IN YOUR AREA' with a 3-day concert in Bangkok on July 12.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jjaebunss' Twitter, 'roses_are_rosie' Instagram, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
