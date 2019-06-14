[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO Reminds Everyone of Their First Love with Her New Hairstyle

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JISOO unveiled her new, flattering hairstyle.On June 11, the members of BLACKPINK were spotted at Incheon International Airport heading to Melbourne, Australia, the next stop of their world tour 'IN YOUR AREA'.On this day, they turned all the crosswalks into a runway by showing up at the airport wearing different outfits that show their amazing sense of style.But who garnered the most attention that day was JISOO who wowed the public with her jaw-dropping transformation.Her new hairstyle, the so-called 'See-through bangs'―a type of bang that gained a phenomenal popularity in Korea a few years back―not only framed her face so perfectly, but also helped the public to see her in a whole new light.Some even said that the combination of her natural hairdo and a light makeup was so divine that they almost went blind because of her beauty.Other fans also commented, "I bet three out of ten girls would show up at school with the exact same bang after this.", "Love you unnie! Always so stunning.", "She looks way more elegant and sophisticated."Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is scheduled to resume its world tour with the concert in Bangkok, Thailand on July 12.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'offthepage_js' Twitter, '비몽' '메모리즈' YouTube)(SBS Star)