[SBS Star] KyuHyun Shares How He Became a Trainee at SM Ent. from Top Student at School
작성 2019.06.14 13:15
K-pop boy group Super Junior KyuHyun shared his journey of being a top student at school to becoming a trainee at SM Entertainment.

On June 13 episode of KBS' talk show 'Happy Together 4', KyuHyun made a guest appearance.

During the talk, KyuHyun mentioned that he excelled at mathematics when he was in school.KyuHyunKyuHyun said, "I used to take math classes at this special class that was made only for top math students. There, I managed to solve a question that nobody else could. That's when I thought I might be gifted in that area."

He continued, "One day, I told my teachers that I wanted to sing at this 3-day music festival where I had to be there for all three days. At first, they told me I should focus on my studies. But they later said, 'If you want to go, then you should go. We don't want your studies to get in your way and stop you from doing anything you want.'"KyuHyunHe added, "At the festival though, SM Entertainment's casting director approached me and I joined Super Junior after that. If I hadn't gone to the festival then, I probably would be helping my dad with his after school academy business right now."

About two months after he began training at SM Entertainment, KyuHyun made debut as a member of Super Junior in May 2006.KyuHyunMeanwhile, KyuHyun released a new single 'The day we meet again' on May 20.

(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Happy Together 4)

(SBS Star)   
