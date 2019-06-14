SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL SEUNGHEE Reveals What BTS JIMIN & V Were Like in High School
[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL SEUNGHEE Reveals What BTS JIMIN & V Were Like in High School

작성 2019.06.14
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL SEUNGHEE Reveals What BTS JIMIN & V Were Like in High School
K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL's member SEUNGHEE shared an interesting story from her school days which well-shows K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN and V's enthusiastic attitude towards dancing.

On June 13 episode of KBS' talk show 'Happy Together 4', SEUNGHEE made a guest appearance and revealed that she and the two members of BTS go way back.
Happy Together 4On this day, SEUNGHEE said that she used to go to high school with them, and they all became friends after V introduced JIMIN to her.
Happy Together 4SEUNGHEE said, "JIMIN and I were in the same class but V wasn't. But I became friends with V first, and he asked me to take care of JIMIN when he transferred to our school."
Happy Together 4Then, one of the hosts Jeon Hyun Moo asked, "What were they like in high school?"
Happy Together 4SEUNGHEE replied, "JIMIN was like, I still remember it to this day. All he cared about was dancing. He used to stay at his dance studio till dawn practicing his dance moves and he always looked like a zombie because of that. He looked exhausted."
Happy Together 4She continued, "V used to utilize the subway's platform screen door as a mirror and practice his dance moves while watching the reflection of himself on it. I was truly surprised."
Happy Together 4To a question, "Are you guys still close?", SEUNGHEE answered, "Yes. We still keep in touch. They are on a tour right now. But they told me to reach out to them if there is anything that is bothering me."
Happy Together 4SEUNGHEE added, "After I performed at 'Mnet Asian Music Awards' for the first time, I told them that I got extremely nervous. Then, they told me that I looked really cool up there. So, that was really touching."

Upon seeing this episode, their fans commented, "BFFs forever! I totally approve this friendship.", "Thanks for sharing that story with us.", "Well, hard work always pays off. Good for you, JIMIN and V!", and so on.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= KBS Happy Together 4, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
