[SBS Star] Hahn Seohee Explains Her Involvement in B.I's Case

Hahn Seohee, who was revealed to be the acquaintance 'A' in former K-pop boy group iKON member B.I's alleged drug dealing chatroom conversation, shared her thoughts about the current controversy.On June 14, Hahn Seohee shared a lengthy post on her social media account to explain her full involvement in B.I's drug case.She wrote:I'm overseas. I'm doing well.I'm going to return to Korea in two days. Don't worry.To be honest, I didn't know that my name would become known so quickly.It is true that I'm surprised and scared.But I've made up my mind, so don't worry about me.Also, there is something that I want to say.It is true that I've lived recklessly, however I wanted, and said and done things that other people might be upset about.I do acknowledge that and am reflecting on myself.However, I earnestly ask you to consider this incident separately from my character.I'm aware that I'm not a favored person to you all.It is also true that this is all the image that I created myself.But you have to consider this incident separately.You shouldn't put the focus on me. Please.In the comment section of the above post, Hahn Seohee added the following statement:To add on this, I'm not trying to lessen my penalty by pleading with you or anything.I am already carrying out the penalty that I received from my involvement in using LSD and marijuana in August 2016, as well as the case of using marijuana with T.O.P in October 2016.The two cases were merged in my case.Plus, I don't sell but deliver. I paid dealer 'C' with my own money to receive the drugs, and I then handed them to Kim Hanbin (B.I's real name) for the exact same price.People say that I'm a dealer associate, but technically I'm not. I don't see any profit.Everything will come to light through a proper interview.If police decide to reinvestigate this case, then I will faithfully cooperate with authorities.The focus should be on Yang Hyun Suk personally interfering in this case, making threats, making deals with police, but I'm worried that I will become the center of focus solely due to the fact that I'm the informant.So I beg you to please keep this case separate from me as a person.Lastly, I know it doesn't really matter if I say this now, but I tried to stop Kim Hanbin until the end, to not do it.Hahn Seohee was previously involved in BIGBANG member T.O.P's marijuana case, receiving court decision of 3 years in prison with 4 years of probation and 120 hours of drug rehab.Then on June 14, she was reported to be the informant 'A' who allegedly spoke with B.I in chatroom messages in which he asked her to purchase illegal drugs for him.(Credit= 'hxxsxxhee' Instagram, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)