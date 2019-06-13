[SBS Star] Busan Police Put on Alert in Anticipation of Large Crowd for BTS' Fan Meeting This Weekend

The Busan Police Department issued a notice regarding K-pop boy group BTS' fan meeting in Busan this weekend.On June 13, the Busan Police Department shared a post addressed to BTS' fans on their official social media.The post said, "BTS' fan meeting '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' is scheduled to take place at Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium this weekend. A total of 44,000 people are expected to attend this event over the two days. A baseball game is going to be held close to the venue on those days as well. There will be a huge number of people flocking around in the area, not to mention vehicles."It also said, "We have located some places where accidents are more likely to occur and are planning to dispatch some emergency crews there. There will also be traffic officers at 32 different places around the venue. We will also be setting up some safety gears that could be used to protect and save people who may fall from high places. This is because some fans unable to enter the venue might gather around in nearby hills and buildings. Some police officers will be around specifically for international fans, too."Lastly, it said, "Please follow our instructions for your safety. We ask for your cooperation. Hope you enjoy the fan meeting this weekend. Thank you."After the 2-day show in Busan this weekend, BTS is scheduled to resume its fan meeting in Seoul the next weekend.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BusanPolice' 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)