[SBS Star] B.I's Acquaintance 'A' Reveals to Be T.O.P's Ex-girlfriend Hahn Seohee
[SBS Star] B.I's Acquaintance 'A' Reveals to Be T.O.P's Ex-girlfriend Hahn Seohee

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.13 17:59
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] B.Is Acquaintance A Reveals to Be T.O.Ps Ex-girlfriend Hahn Seohee
It has been reported that former K-pop boy group iKON's member B.I's acquaintance in the exposed chatroom conversation was Hahn Seohee.

According to Edaily's report on June 13, K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member T.O.P's ex-girlfriend and a former singer trainee Hahn Seohee was the acquaintance 'A' who allegedly sold drugs to B.I.
T.O.P, Hahn SeoheeIn August 2016, Hahn Seohee was arrested and placed on three years in prison with four years of probation for smoking marijuana with her then-boyfriend T.O.P.

At the time, her cellphone was confiscated, and the chatroom conversation between B.I and Hahn Seohee were obtained.
Hahn SeoheeDuring the initial investigation, Hahn Seohee confirmed that she delivered LSD in front of iKON's dorm on May 3, 2016.

However, she reversed her testimony and claimed that B.I did ask for LSD, but she did not actually deliver it to him.
B.I, Hahn SeoheeThen on June 12 when his drug scandal broke, B.I and YG Entertainment announced his departure from iKON.

Through his social media post, B.I said, "It is true that I once wanted to rely on things that I should not even have an interest because I was so tired and painful, but I was also scared and afraid to do it."

(Credit= 'shxxbi131' 'hxxsxxhee' Instagram, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)   
