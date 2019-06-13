SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Citizens Sign Petition to Ban YG Artists' Broadcasting Appearances
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Citizens Sign Petition to Ban YG Artists' Broadcasting Appearances

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.13 17:01 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Citizens Sign Petition to Ban YG Artists Broadcasting Appearances
Some citizens are speaking up to request the suspension of YG Entertainment artists' broadcasting activities.

On June 12, a government petition was posted on the Blue House's petition bulletin board.
YG PetitionThe original petitioner wrote, "YG Entertainment celebrities are constantly getting involved in drug and marijuana cases. We should stop their activities on all broadcasts."

The petitioner continued, "YG Entertainment houses numerous idol groups, actors, and entertainers. There have been countless drug scandals recently. To say that these are just suspicions, there are too many drug scandals occurring in one agency, which points to a serious dishonesty within the agency."

He/she concluded the petition with, "They need to be stopped from their activities on all broadcasting media, and a thorough investigation into the agency must be conducted."
B.IMeanwhile, YG Entertainment's staff members and artists including K-pop boy group BIGBANG's T.O.P and G-DRAGON, former 2NE1 member Park Bom, and former iKON member B.I were surrounded in drug allegations.

(Credit= The Blue House Official Website, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992