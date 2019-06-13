[SBS Star] Citizens Sign Petition to Ban YG Artists' Broadcasting Appearances

Some citizens are speaking up to request the suspension of YG Entertainment artists' broadcasting activities.On June 12, a government petition was posted on the Blue House's petition bulletin board.The original petitioner wrote, "YG Entertainment celebrities are constantly getting involved in drug and marijuana cases. We should stop their activities on all broadcasts."The petitioner continued, "YG Entertainment houses numerous idol groups, actors, and entertainers. There have been countless drug scandals recently. To say that these are just suspicions, there are too many drug scandals occurring in one agency, which points to a serious dishonesty within the agency."He/she concluded the petition with, "They need to be stopped from their activities on all broadcasting media, and a thorough investigation into the agency must be conducted."Meanwhile, YG Entertainment's staff members and artists including K-pop boy group BIGBANG's T.O.P and G-DRAGON, former 2NE1 member Park Bom, and former iKON member B.I were surrounded in drug allegations.(Credit= The Blue House Official Website, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)