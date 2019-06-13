[SBS Star] MONSTA X Snaps a Photo with King of Norway & Also Meets Korean President·First Lady

K-pop boy group MONSTA X had an honor of meeting South Korean President Moon Jae-in, First Lady Kim Jung-sook, and King Harald V of Norway in Oslo, Norway.On June 12 (local time), President Moon and First Lady safely landed in Oslo for a state visit to commemorate the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations.A special event 'Korea Music Concert' was held at the Oslo Opera House to celebrate this moment in the evening, and MONSTA X was invited to perform as a group representing K-pop.After the event, a post was uploaded on the Blue House―the executive office and official residence of the South Korean President's official social media.There were photos of MONSTA X members performing their songs and meeting President Moon and First Lady afterwards.In the caption, it said, "After opening the concert with 'Alligator', MONSTA X members expressed gratitude to President Moon for inviting them to a meaningful event. Then, they performed 'DRAMARAMA', which they explained that it was a song that brought them their first-ever music show win. During the second half of the song, the audience had fun singing along the 'hey' part with them."It also said, "Following the concert, President Moon spoke to the members of MONSTA X. He also took some photos with them. It was great meeting you, MONSTA X. Your performance was amazing. Thank you."A few hours later, JOOHEON of MONSTA X also shared a post on the group's official social media.The post consisted of a selfie of MONSTA X members with the President and First Lady and another selfie with King Harald V of Norway.He wrote, "It was such a great honor to be part of this special event. President Moon Jae-in, First Lady Kim Jung-sook, and King Harald V of Norway, we cannot thank you enough for inviting us. We also would like to thank everyone who sang along to our song 'DRAMARAMA'. Please remember us; MONSTA X and also MONBEBE (the name of MONSTA X's fan club)!"Meanwhile, MONSTA X's new single 'WHO DO U LOVE?' featuring American rapper/songwriter French Montana is scheduled to come out on June 14.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'OfficialMonstaX' 'TheBlueHoueKR' Twitter)(SBS Star)