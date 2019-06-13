SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] "We Don't Have Many Sunbaes Left" WINNER's HOONY Disses YG Entertainment?
HOONY of K-pop boy group WINNER made a hilarious comment about his agency, YG Entertainment.

On June 12 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', WINNER's HOONY and YOON, SECHSKIES' Eun Jiwon, Super Junior's KyuHyun, and comedian Lee Jin-ho appeared as guests.

During the show, they talked about how Eun Jiwon takes care of his hoobaes (junior artists) in his management agency YG Entertainment, including WINNER. 
Radio StarYOON said, "Eun Jiwon takes care of WINNER well. He even recommended us to many television shows."

To this, HOONY nodded and said, "He is one of the best sunbaes (senior artists) who takes care of WINNER."
Radio StarHOONY then continued a funny yet self-destructive comment about his agency, saying "Well actually, our company doesn't have many sunbaes left anymore."

Not to mention, all the guests and even the hosts of the show were surprised with HOONY's unexpected remark.
Radio StarOne of the hosts Kim Gook-jin said, "HOONY is such a funny person."

(Credit= MBC Radio Star, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
 
