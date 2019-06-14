[SBS Star] VIDEO: One ARMY Moves BTS V While Playing Games with Him

K-pop boy group BTS' member V was deeply touched after having a conversation with a fan whom he met online.On June 12, BTS dropped a video called 'BTS Attic' on the group's official YouTube Channel as part of its yearly event 'BTS FESTA'.In the video, the members were sharing their honest thoughts on various subjects, and the stories of how they have changed over the past few years.Whilst talking about what would be a perfect modifier for the group, V brought up a heartwarming story from a day ago after getting RM's permission.V said, "I was playing games on my phone yesterday and someone said, 'Is there anyone who likes BTS?' So I said, 'Me! Me' and tried to initiate a conversation with that person."He continued, "She/He had a nickname that goes like, 'MinSUGAawesomeman' so I asked, 'You must like SUGA', then that person replied, 'Yes. I like him so much.'"V added, "After that, I asked, 'I hate V the most. What do you think?', then, that person answered, 'I care about every single one of them. All of them are so precious to me.' That truly warmed my heart."Then, other members including RM, JIN, and SUGA tried to come up with a term that could best describe the group using the story that they just heard.After seeing this video, ARMYs (the name of BTS' fan club) commented, "Aww... Now that's just so sweet!", "That is so true though. We do care about everyone.", "The situation could have turned out real differently.", and so on.Meanwhile, BTS will resume its stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' with the concert in Osaka, Japan which will be held on July 6.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)(SBS Star)