[SBS Star] JIMIN Celebrates BTS' 6th Debut Anniversary with a Special Video

On June 13, JIMIN took BTS' official social media account to share a video to express his thanks to ARMY (BTS' fan club) for celebrating the group's debut anniversary.
Along with the video, JIMIN wrote, "Thank you for wishing us a happy BTS birthday. I prepared a small gift too."
The video starts with JIMIN drawing BTS X ARMY, followed by a compilation of videos he took with 'Answer: Love Myself' as the background music.
At the very end of the video, JIMIN wrote, "Thank U, and I'll never forget it. ARMY X BTS" with a glowing purple star.
방탄생일 축하해 주셔서 감사해요— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) 2019년 6월 12일
저도 작은 선물 준비했어요
#JIMIN#방탄생일ㅊㅋ
To celebrate the meaningful day, ARMYs all around the world trended the hashtag '#6YearsWithOurHomeBTS' on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Big Hit Entertainment seven-member boy group BTS made its debut on June 13, 2013 with its debut song 'No More Dream'.
Happy anniversary, BTS and ARMY!
(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)
(SBS Star)