SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JIMIN Celebrates BTS' 6th Debut Anniversary with a Special Video
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] JIMIN Celebrates BTS' 6th Debut Anniversary with a Special Video

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.13 13:44 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JIMIN Celebrates BTS 6th Debut Anniversary with a Special Video
JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS celebrated the group's sixth debut anniversary with its fans by sharing a self-edited video.

On June 13, JIMIN took BTS' official social media account to share a video to express his thanks to ARMY (BTS' fan club) for celebrating the group's debut anniversary.

Along with the video, JIMIN wrote, "Thank you for wishing us a happy BTS birthday. I prepared a small gift too."
데뷔 6주년 맞아 BTS 지민이 팬들 위해 준비한 애정 넘치는 선물The video starts with JIMIN drawing BTS X ARMY, followed by a compilation of videos he took with 'Answer: Love Myself' as the background music.
데뷔 6주년 맞아 BTS 지민이 팬들 위해 준비한 애정 넘치는 선물데뷔 6주년 맞아 BTS 지민이 팬들 위해 준비한 애정 넘치는 선물At the very end of the video, JIMIN wrote, "Thank U, and I'll never forget it. ARMY X BTS" with a glowing purple star.
 
To celebrate the meaningful day, ARMYs all around the world trended the hashtag '#6YearsWithOurHomeBTS' on Twitter.
JIMINMeanwhile, Big Hit Entertainment seven-member boy group BTS made its debut on June 13, 2013 with its debut song 'No More Dream'.

Happy anniversary, BTS and ARMY!

(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992