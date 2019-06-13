[SBS Star] JIMIN Celebrates BTS' 6th Debut Anniversary with a Special Video

JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS celebrated the group's sixth debut anniversary with its fans by sharing a self-edited video.On June 13, JIMIN took BTS' official social media account to share a video to express his thanks to ARMY (BTS' fan club) for celebrating the group's debut anniversary.Along with the video, JIMIN wrote, "Thank you for wishing us a happy BTS birthday. I prepared a small gift too."The video starts with JIMIN drawing BTS X ARMY, followed by a compilation of videos he took with 'Answer: Love Myself' as the background music.At the very end of the video, JIMIN wrote, "Thank U, and I'll never forget it. ARMY X BTS" with a glowing purple star.To celebrate the meaningful day, ARMYs all around the world trended the hashtag '#6YearsWithOurHomeBTS' on Twitter.Meanwhile, Big Hit Entertainment seven-member boy group BTS made its debut on June 13, 2013 with its debut song 'No More Dream'.Happy anniversary, BTS and ARMY!(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)