[SBS Star] Jung il Woo Thinks He Would Have Become a Chef If He Had Not Become an Actor
[SBS Star] Jung il Woo Thinks He Would Have Become a Chef If He Had Not Become an Actor

작성 2019.06.13
Actor Jung il Woo shared why he thinks he would have tried to become a chef if he had not chosen to pursue his acting career.

On June 11 episode of SBS 'Han Bam', Jung il Woo sat down for an interview.Jung il WooAs it had not been long since Jung il Woo finished filming his drama 'Haechi', the interviewer asked what he had done after that.

Jung il Woo answered, "I actually flew to Chile to walk the Camino de Santiago. The walk was very exhausting for sure, but totally worth it. I went there by myself and it felt great, because I was able to just be Jung il Woo, not actor Jung il Woo."Jung il WooThe actor continued, "I stayed in hostels and met a lot of people from all across the globe there. I heard that people outside of Korea liked bulgogi, so I took some bulgogi (marinated beef) sauce with me."

He excitedly added, "I made bulgogi for them. I also made some other dishes for them, like pasta. I feel like I would have become a chef or something like that if I hadn't become an actor."
 

Meanwhile, Jung il Woo successfully wrapped up his fan meeting 'him' in Seoul on June 8.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Han Bam, Shall We Talk)

(SBS Star)  
