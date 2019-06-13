SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] iKON to Keep Promoting as a 6-member Group, According to YG Entertainment
[SBS Star] iKON to Keep Promoting as a 6-member Group, According to YG Entertainment

작성 2019.06.13 10:38
Following the group's leader B.I's departure, K-pop boy group iKON will now promote as 6 members.

According to reports on June 13, YG Entertainment confirmed that iKON will keep promoting as a 6-member group after B.I left the team as well as the agency.
iKONiKON is currently scheduled to kick off its Japanese tour on July 27 in Fukuoka, and to visit 6 more cities for 14 concerts in total until September 19.

YG Entertainment told media, "We are sorry to disappoint many fans due to B.I's incident. Starting on July 27, iKON's tour in Japan will proceed as scheduled."
iKONOn June 12, both YG Entertainment and B.I himself announced his departure from the group, following his drug allegations of purchasing and using marijuana and LSD.

Following the announcement, thousands of fans all around the world have signed a petition, asking for B.I to stay with iKON.
B.I fans petition(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, change.org, YG Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)
