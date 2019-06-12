SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] YEONJUNG Tells Whether I.O.I's Group Chat Is Still Active
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] YEONJUNG Tells Whether I.O.I's Group Chat Is Still Active

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.12 16:58 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] YEONJUNG Tells Whether I.O.Is Group Chat Is Still Active
YEONJUNG of disbanded K-pop project girl group I.O.I revealed whether I.O.I's group chat is still active.

On June 12, YEONJUNG guested on MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party'.

During the talk, YEONJUNG mentioned her ongoing friendship with the members of I.O.I.

YEONJUNG said, "Some time ago, I went to see CHUNG HA at a campsite where she was filming her reality show. Afterwards, I uploaded our photos online. Fans loved them."

She continued, "I also shared a video of me and CHUNG HA talking around a campfire. The video made it look like I was the only one who was excited though. CHUNG HA is not as expressive as I am with her emotion even when she is super happy, so... Anyway, we had fun."YEONJUNGThen, the host Kim Shin-young asked, "How about with the other I.O.I members? Do you still keep in regular touch with them as well?"

YEONJUNG answered, "Yes, we still have a group chat although it is not as active as it used to be. There were like hundreds of unread messages in the past, but that's definitely not the case anymore. Everyone has become a lot busier than before, you know."

She added, "The most active member is Kim Doyeon. Just the other day, she sent us a message saying that she thought SOMI looked so pretty in her solo debut teaser."YEONJUNGThe 11 members of I.O.I debuted in April 2016, soon after they wrapped up shooting Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101'.

They promoted together until in the end of January 2017, then went back to their initial management agency after that. I.O.I(Lee Narin, Credit= 'wjsn_cosmic' Instagram, MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party, 'ioi.official.page' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992