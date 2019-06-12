[SBS Star] YEONJUNG Tells Whether I.O.I's Group Chat Is Still Active

YEONJUNG of disbanded K-pop project girl group I.O.I revealed whether I.O.I's group chat is still active.On June 12, YEONJUNG guested on MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party'.During the talk, YEONJUNG mentioned her ongoing friendship with the members of I.O.I.YEONJUNG said, "Some time ago, I went to see CHUNG HA at a campsite where she was filming her reality show. Afterwards, I uploaded our photos online. Fans loved them."She continued, "I also shared a video of me and CHUNG HA talking around a campfire. The video made it look like I was the only one who was excited though. CHUNG HA is not as expressive as I am with her emotion even when she is super happy, so... Anyway, we had fun."Then, the host Kim Shin-young asked, "How about with the other I.O.I members? Do you still keep in regular touch with them as well?"YEONJUNG answered, "Yes, we still have a group chat although it is not as active as it used to be. There were like hundreds of unread messages in the past, but that's definitely not the case anymore. Everyone has become a lot busier than before, you know."She added, "The most active member is Kim Doyeon. Just the other day, she sent us a message saying that she thought SOMI looked so pretty in her solo debut teaser."The 11 members of I.O.I debuted in April 2016, soon after they wrapped up shooting Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101'.They promoted together until in the end of January 2017, then went back to their initial management agency after that.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'wjsn_cosmic' Instagram, MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party, 'ioi.official.page' Facebook)(SBS Star)