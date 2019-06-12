[SBS Star] YG Entertainment Confirms Their Termination of Contract with B.I

K-pop boy group iKON's management agency YG Entertainment has released an official statement announcing B.I's departure from the group as well as the agency.Following B.I's past drug purchase allegations emerged on June 12, YG Entertainment confirmed B.I's departure which was first announced by his social media post.YG Entertainment's statement is as follows:This is YG Entertainment.We bow our heads and apologize for disappointing everyone with YG's artist Kim Hanbin(B.I's real name)'s wrongdoings.Kim Hanbin is feeling responsibility for the impact of this matter.Taking the matter seriously, the agency has decided to withdraw him from the team and terminate his exclusive contract.YG has become keenly aware of our responsibility for managing our agency artists.Once again, we sincerely apologize for causing concerns.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)