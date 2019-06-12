SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] B.I Will Be Edited out of 'Law of the Jungle' After Alleged Drug Controversy
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] B.I Will Be Edited out of 'Law of the Jungle' After Alleged Drug Controversy

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.12 16:23 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] B.I Will Be Edited out of Law of the Jungle After Alleged Drug Controversy
K-pop boy group iKON's leader B.I will be completely edited out of SBS' television show 'Law of the Jungle'.

Following his alleged drug controversy of purchasing and using illegal drugs, the production team of 'Law of the Jungle' announced today that they will edit out B.I's part of the program.
Law of the Jungle/funEA staff from the production team told media, "It is confirmed that we will edit out B.I as much as possible. Even though other cast members may be affected, we plan to carefully edit his footage."
Law of the Jungle/funEB.I was a part of the second team of the latest season of 'Law of the Jungle', which also consists of K-pop girl group Red Velvet's YERI, actress Lee Yul Eum, actor Song Won Seok, and more.
B.IMeanwhile, B.I announced that he intends to leave his group iKON to reflect on his wrongdoings.

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, 'shxxbi131' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992