[SBS Star] B.I Announces His Departure from iKON

K-pop boy group iKON's leader B.I just announced his departure from the group.On June 12, B.I left a message on his personal social media account to his fans and his fellow iKON members.His message reads as follows:This is Kim Hanbin (B.I's real name).First of all, I apologize for the controversies caused by my inappropriate actions.It is true that I once wanted to rely on things that I should not even have a interest because I was so tired and painful, but I was also scared and afraid to do it.However, I am ashamed and deeply sorry to all of you and the members who are greatly disappointed and hurt because of my wrong speech.I want to leave my team and humbly reflect on my wrongdoings.Once again, I apologize to my fans and members. I'm sorry.Earlier today, Dispatch reported that B.I was accused of purchasing and using illicit drugs back in 2016, revealing his chatroom messages that suggested he was attempting to purchase marijuana and LSD from an acquaintance.(Credit= 'shxxbi131' Instagram, SBS funE)(SBS Star)