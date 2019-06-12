SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] GOT7 Will Be Meeting Fans with a Critical Illness in Each Stop of World Tour
[SBS Star] GOT7 Will Be Meeting Fans with a Critical Illness in Each Stop of World Tour

K-pop boy group GOT7 will be taking part in a meaningful project during its upcoming tour.

On June 12, GOT7's management agency JYP Entertainment said, "GOT7 is scheduled to kick off its world concert tour 'KEEP SPINNING' with a two-day concert in Seoul this weekend."

The agency continued, "The group is also going to participate in a collaboration project with Make-A-Wish Foundation called 'KEEP SPINNING, KEEP DREAMING with GOT7' during its tour."GOT7GOT7Make-A-Wish Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates life-changing wishes for children with a critical illness such as leukemia, brain tumor, lymphoma, and more.

'KEEP SPINNING, KEEP DREAMING with GOT7' will allow some children who are fans of GOT7 to watch the group's concert and meet the members afterwards in the cities that GOT7 is planning to visit for its world tour.

The foundation is currently taking in applications, and a 17-year-old girl from California, the United States will be the first one to have her wish granted at Seoul concert.GOT7Meanwhile, GOT7 announced to visit 17 cities around the world for 'KEEP SPINNING' and it was previously said that more cities are planning to be added on in the near future.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'GOT7Official' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
