[SBS Star] Busan Names Kang Daniel as the Honorary Ambassador of the City
[SBS Star] Busan Names Kang Daniel as the Honorary Ambassador of the City

작성 2019.06.12
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Busan Names Kang Daniel as the Honorary Ambassador of the City
South Korea's second largest city Busan named Kang Daniel of disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One as their honorary ambassador.

On June 12, Kang Daniel's management agency KONNECT Entertainment stated, "Kang Daniel has been appointed as an ambassador to promote the city of Busan, and there will be an appointment ceremony in mid-July."

Kang Daniel was selected by the citizens of Busan through a voting campaign arranged by the city back in April.
Kang DanielAs the honorary ambassador of Busan, Kang Daniel will actively promote the city through various public activities.

Kang Daniel commented through his agency, "I've always wanted to do something for Busan, where I was born and raised."

He continued, "I'm glad and feel a sense of responsibility at the same time to be named as a promotional ambassador. It is already a great city, but I will do my best in hopes that I can be a little help for the city to grow into a better one."
Kang DanielMeanwhile, Kang Daniel recently established his one-man agency KONNECT Entertainment and is preparing his upcoming solo debut.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
