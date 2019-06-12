[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun's Agency Shares New Photos of the Actor in the Military Uniform

Actor Kim Soo Hyun's management agency KEYEAST gave an update on the actor's military life with his recent photos.On June 10, KEYEAST posted two photos of Kim Soo Hyun online.In the photos, Kim Soo Hyun is standing up straight and raising his hand in salute towards the camera inside a glass building with bamboo trees.He is wearing the military uniform with a special patch that said, 'DMZ (the Korean Demilitarized Zone) Police'.Along with the photos, KEYEAST wrote, "Kim Soo Hyun initially received grade 4 when he had his military physical examination. So, the Military Manpower Administration decided that he was more suitable to serve his national mandatory duty as a public service worker instead of an active-duty soldier. But Kim Soo Hyun worked on recovering his health after that and managed to receive grade 1 in his next physical examination."The agency continued, "Then, Kim Soo Hyun volunteered to serve his duty at First Reconnaissance Battalion, which is a military base located in the heart of the DMZ (a piece of land running across the Korean Peninsula that serves as a buffer zone between North and South Korea). It is where all soldiers have to stay alert at all times. It can get very dangerous."They added, "There, Kim Soo Hyun had done an outstanding job; not only did he get early promotion, but he also joined the 'top' team that consists of soldiers with excellent performance. Please welcome him back to the society with open arms when he returns next month."Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun is expected to be discharged from the military on July 1.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'keyeastofficial' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)