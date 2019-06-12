SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] iKON B.I Reportedly Suspected of Purchasing Illegal Drugs; YG Ent. Responds
2019.06.12
K-pop boy group iKON's leader B.I is accused of purchasing and using illicit drugs.

According to Dispatch's report on June 12, B.I was suspected of drug crimes back in August 2016, but the police did not investigate the case despite having knowledge of it.
B.IAn individual named 'A' was arrested on charges of dealing with drugs, and while investigating the phone that belongs to him, police found a chatroom conversation shared between 'A' and B.I.

The report revealed their conversation that suggested B.I was attempting to purchase marijuana and LSD (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide) from 'A'.

In the chatroom, B.I said, "I'm asking you since I've taken some with you.", "I'm just doing it because I want to become a genius.", "Should I just buy a bunch at once, or should I just buy 10 for now?", "I'm going back to Korea on Saturday, I better buy some from you then.", and more.
B.IAlthough there was an initial testimony from drug dealer 'C' revealing B.I's name as one of his clients, the police did not summon B.I for investigation nor contact him.

The report also stated that iKON's management agency YG Entertainment paid the attorney's fee for 'A', and asked him to change his testimony.

In regard to this, YG Entertainment told Dispatch, "YG Entertainment strictly manages the drug use of our artists. B.I has zero relation to the drug case in 2016."

The agency added, "We purchase a basic drug test kit every two months from the United States for (the artists') drug test. Including B.I, none of iKON members tested positive."
B.ILSD is a non-addictive, hallucinogenic drug which may cause altered thoughts, feelings, and awareness of one's surroundings.

(Credit= YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
