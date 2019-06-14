SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Fans Reveal Why NCT TAEYONG Can Never Gain Weight
작성 2019.06.14 12:56
Fans are speculating that it would be impossible for K-pop boy group NCT's leader TAEYONG to put on some weight because of the group's intense choreography and his preferred diet.

Recently, a thread titled, 'Two reasons why NCT's TAEYONG never gains weight' drew attention online.

In the post, there were a couple of evidences that could back up the theory that his fan suggested in the title.

His fans first named the group's choreography which is usually consisted of energy-consuming, complicated dance moves and has almost no break in between.
TAEYONGTAEYONGTAEYONGHe sometimes bent backwards and got up right away after touching the floor with his back, and stood up while doing a spin in the air.

But what was just as surprising as the group's unbelievably powerful and slightly dangerous choreography was the answer TAEYONG gave when he made appearance at SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time'. 
TAEYONGWhen the host asked, "What would you choose if you can eat only one thing for the rest of your life?", TAEYONG replied, "I'm going to go with oatmeal."
TAEYONGAccording to his fans, TAEYONG tries not to eat too much before going up on stage because he cannot pull off the choreography the way he wants when he is full.
TAEYONGHowever, such decisions does not seem like a result of a healthy life style since his fans added that he loves eating sweet things, and that he cannot function properly without sugar.

The people who saw this post commented, "Come again? Oatmeal? Is that what you want to eat for the rest of your life?", "I love him and everything but I just can't... Oatmeal?", "How can he dance like that when he eats like that?", and so on.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'NCT_OFFICIAL_JP' 'Omegi82' Twitter, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
