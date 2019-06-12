SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Block B U-KWON Says He Plans to Marry His Girlfriend of 8 Years
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Block B U-KWON Says He Plans to Marry His Girlfriend of 8 Years

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.12 11:41 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Block B U-KWON Says He Plans to Marry His Girlfriend of 8 Years
K-pop boy group Block B's member U-KWON says he has been thinking about when the best time will be to marry his girlfriend model Jeon Sunhye lately.

On June 12 episode of MBC every1's talk show 'Video Star', U-KWON made a guest appearance.

During the talk, U-KWON mentioned his girlfriend who he has been with for about eight years.U-KWONU-KWON said, "Actually, I wanted to marry Sunhye before I enlisted in the military. I had quite a bit of time until then, because I could delay my military enlistment until I was 30 (Korean age). But the law has changed recently, so I can no longer delay it after next year."

He carried on, "I recently have been thinking which of the two―marriage and military service I should start first. If I go to the military first, then it will allow me to make more money for our marriage. I don't know though."U-KWONThe hosts gave their sincere advice to U-KWON, then asked him to send a video message to his girlfriend.

U-KWON said, "Hi, Sunhye. During our 8-year relationship, there were times when things were tough, but we have made great memories together."

He added with tears in his eyes, "I'm sorry that you'll have a hard time due to my military enlistment. It's not going to be easy for either one of us, but I'll definitely continue trying my best to keep making us work."U-KWONU-KWON made his relationship with Jeon Sunhye public back in 2012. 

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC every1 Video Star, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992