SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU & Yeo Jin Goo Welcome Eerie Ghosts to Their Hotel in Drama Trailer
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] IU & Yeo Jin Goo Welcome Eerie Ghosts to Their Hotel in Drama Trailer

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.12 11:22 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IU & Yeo Jin Goo Welcome Eerie Ghosts to Their Hotel in Drama Trailer
Singer/actress IU and actor Yeo Jin Goo are ready to host ghostly guests to their hotel.

On June 11, tvN's upcoming drama 'Hotel Del Luna' dropped its trailer featuring the drama's two leads IU and Yeo Jin Goo.

The trailer begins with a glimpse of P.O of K-pop boy group Block B as a bellboy who works at the hotel.
Hotel Del LunaThen Yeo Jin Goo says, "Welcome, we will provide you with the best of service," and IU says, "But, only ghosts."
Hotel Del Luna'Hotel Del Luna' is a fantasy horror-romance drama about an elite hotelier 'Goo Chan-sung' (Yeo Jin Goo) who ends up working at the hotel owned for a millennium by a beautiful woman named 'Jang Man-wol' (IU).

The production team noted, "The relationship between 'Jang Man-wol' and 'Goo Chan-sung' will slowly be unveiled. Please look forward to the drama's premiere next month."
Hotel Del LunaMeanwhile, 'Hotel Del Luna' is scheduled to air its first episode on July 13.

(Credit= 'tvN DRAMA' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992