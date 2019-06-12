[SBS Star] IU & Yeo Jin Goo Welcome Eerie Ghosts to Their Hotel in Drama Trailer

Singer/actress IU and actor Yeo Jin Goo are ready to host ghostly guests to their hotel.On June 11, tvN's upcoming drama 'Hotel Del Luna' dropped its trailer featuring the drama's two leads IU and Yeo Jin Goo.The trailer begins with a glimpse of P.O of K-pop boy group Block B as a bellboy who works at the hotel.Then Yeo Jin Goo says, "Welcome, we will provide you with the best of service," and IU says, "But, only ghosts."'Hotel Del Luna' is a fantasy horror-romance drama about an elite hotelier 'Goo Chan-sung' (Yeo Jin Goo) who ends up working at the hotel owned for a millennium by a beautiful woman named 'Jang Man-wol' (IU).The production team noted, "The relationship between 'Jang Man-wol' and 'Goo Chan-sung' will slowly be unveiled. Please look forward to the drama's premiere next month."Meanwhile, 'Hotel Del Luna' is scheduled to air its first episode on July 13.(Credit= 'tvN DRAMA' YouTube)(SBS Star)